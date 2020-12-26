Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Detroit Lions today, which means that it is time to consult the Crud Meter.

The Lions, who did not take the staff of Defector up on its offer to coach the team today, paid dearly for their foolishness. They lost 47-7, for chrissakes.

Right, sorry, we’re here for Tom Brady. It looks like Brady threw four touchdowns, all in the first half, and completed 22 of his 27 pass attempts for 348 yards before eventually turning the offense over to Blain Gabbert. The Crud Meter certainly reflects this.