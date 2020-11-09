Skip to contents
Was Tom Brady Crud Tonight?

Luis Paez-Pumar
November 8, 2020 11:15 pm
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday night showdown between the top two teams in the NFC South. You know what that means: It’s time to look at the Crud Meter.

Tom Brady could not have been more cruddy on Sunday if he tried, and I’m not sure that he didn’t try. The Saints demolished the Bucs, 38-3. Brady’s stat line doesn’t tell the full picture of this beatdown, but it comes close: 22-for-38 for 209 yards and three interceptions, with no touchdowns.

The eye test might have been even worse. In a moment possibly inspired by what he saw from Daniel Jones last week, Brady threw this garish pick in the third quarter:

In the much-heralded showdown between corny quarterbacks, Drew Brees came out on top by a wide margin, throwing for four TDs in the first half. This was easily Brady’s worst outing of the season, a performance that truly defined what it means to go full crud. This was 10 pounds of crud in a five-pound bag. The Crud Meter reflects this.

