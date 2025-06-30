Warren Schaeffer Hit A Crazy Stance

Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer works out. This is something you can tell just by looking at him. The 40-year-old former minor leaguer carries himself in a way that is meant to broadcast that he still gets after it in the gym. You just know the squat rack absolutely hates to see this guy coming.

Looking like Gabe Kapler hasn't previously had much of a positive effect on any MLB manager's performance, not even Gabe Kapler's. But during Sunday's game against the Brewers, Schaeffer found a way to put all the strength and dexterity contained in his haunches to good use. After home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus hit Tyler Freeman with a quick-trigger ejection for arguing a third-strike call in the top of the third inning, Schaeffer came charging out of the dugout to stick up for his player.

Schaeffer started off great by power-spiking his chaw and then his hat into the ground. That brought on his ejection, which left Schaeffer free to do whatever he wanted to try to write his name into the book of memorable ejections. I'm not sure he quite got there, but I am having a hearty chuckle at the way he chose to demonstrate his belief that the previous pitch was below the strike zone:

"I've just got to stick up for my player," Schaeffer said after the game. "When something happens like that, where it's just sensitivity and gets rid of him because he's sensitive, that can't happen."

Schaeffer may be working in the wrong sport. That's a clump dog if I've ever seen one.