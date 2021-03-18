Two More Massage Therapists Accuse Deshaun Watson Of Sexual Assault In Civil Suits

Two more female massage therapists have now filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault. The two additional lawsuits were both filed Wednesday in the Harris County district court by attorney Tony Buzbee, the same attorney who filed the first lawsuit against Watson on Tuesday.

There are now three civil suits filed against Watson and in an Instagram post, Buzbee wrote that there will be a total of six lawsuits filed against Watson.

In the third suit, the plaintiff accuses Watson of forcing her to perform oral sex on him while she was giving Watson a private massage in a Houston office building on Dec. 28, 2020. In the second, the plaintiff accuses Watson of touching her with his penis while she was giving Watson a private massage in his hotel suite in Houston on Aug. 28, 2020.

According to the third lawsuit, Watson initially reached out to the plaintiff through Instagram in December 2020, and they scheduled a massage at a Houston office building. The suit claims that the plaintiff left the room when Watson arrived so that he could get undressed. When she returned to the room, “Watson was laying on the massage table with only a small towel covering his buttocks.” Watson then directed the plaintiff to focus on his “inner thighs” and “inner glutes” before he flipped over onto his back.

The suit says that the plaintiff blacked out for a few minutes from fear, and that she was so shaken by the experience that she defecated on herself.

According to the second lawsuit, Watson initially contacted the plaintiff through Instagram on Aug. 14, 2020. The suit says that Watson requested a massage specifically focused on his glutes and groin area.

The suit claims that Watson flew the plaintiff to Houston from Atlanta on Aug. 28, 2020 for a private massage at Watson’s suite at The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa. Watson immediately undressed fully, and laid on the massage table with his penis exposed. The plaintiff requested that Watson cover himself and he refused, telling her that he, “gets hot easily.” The suit claims that during the massage, Watson repeatedly directed the plaintiff towards his anus, and asked her to work on the inner part of his anus before touching the plaintiff’s hand with his penis.

From the suit:

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Watson then grabbed the plaintiff’s hand and pulled her towards him saying, “It is okay, it is okay.” Watson only paid the plaintiff half of what she was owed, and several months later, Watson reached out to tell her he was in Atlanta and inquired about her availability. She did not respond.

On Wednesday, before the second and third lawsuits were made public, Watson released a statement in which he claimed to have not yet read the original complaint against him. He said that he “has never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

Also on Wednesday, The Texans also released a statement which said that the team is taking the allegations seriously and won’t be making any additional statements until more information is available.

The first lawsuit can be read here, as well as the second, and third.