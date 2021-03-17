Skip to contents
NFL

Masseuse Accuses Deshaun Watson Of Sexual Assault In Civil Suit

Tom Ley
March 17, 2021 5:52 pm
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In a lawsuit filed yesterday in the Harris County district court in Texas, a female massage therapist accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of touching her with his penis while she was giving Watson a private massage in her home on March 30, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Watson initially reached out to the plaintiff through Instagram on March 28, 2020. The suit says that Watson requested a massage that would be “for relaxation” rather than a typical sports massage, and asked the plaintiff if she would be comfortable massaging “certain areas [his] organization is making [him] get worked on.”

The suit claims that Watson went to the plaintiff’s home on March 30, and that when she entered the room to begin the massage Watson was laying on his back with a small towel covering his groin area. Watson then told the plaintiff to focus the massage on his groin area before touching the plaintiff’s hand with his erect penis. From the suit:

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Watson sent an apologetic text message to the plaintiff after he left her home, and that several NFL players subsequently reached out to her on Instagram for massage services based on Watson’s recommendation.

This morning, Watson released a statement in which he claimed to have not yet read the complaint against him, and said that he “has never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

The Texans also released a statement today which said that the team is taking the allegations seriously and won’t be making any additional statements until more information is available.

The full lawsuit can be read here.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

