Transactions, July 29

We are excited to announce that Defector has a new blogger: Rachelle Hampton.

Rachelle (pronounced Rachel) comes to us from Slate, where she began working in 2018. She started there as an editorial assistant, and eventually became a staff writer while producing some mighty fine blogs. She helped tell important stories about incarcerated Americans, charted all 349 times the word "murmur" appeared in the Twilight Saga, and threw a critical eye on Charlamagne tha God's whole deal. Since 2021, she’s also hosted Slate's popular, twice-weekly podcast about internet culture, called ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, The New Republic, In These Times and Pacific Standard (RIP).

Rachelle's presence will strengthen our coverage of culture, politics, books, and whatever else fits into her wide range of interests. We are all thrilled to have her as a comrade and colleague, and hope that you are as excited as we are to see her work on the site.

OK, back to blogging. Thank you for your continued support of Defector.