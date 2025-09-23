Skip to Content
This Building Is A Bucket, With Ben Schneider

9:55 AM EDT on September 23, 2025

PARADISE, NEVADA - JULY 24: An aerial view of the construction site of New Las Vegas Stadium, the future home of the Athletics baseball team, on the site of the former Tropicana Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, on July 24, 2025 in Paradise, Nevada. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)
Kirby Lee/Getty Images
Since the website's inception, one of Defector's core beats has been the warped dynamics of stadium construction. Perhaps no other genre of story collects and unites so many distinct strains of malfeasance, among them civic corruption, billionaire excess, and the ongoing privatization of every aspect of American life. Just this weekend, our Chris Thompson published an extremely thorough dissection of the Washington Commanders' new stadium boondoggle, which rivals those in Chicago for outrageousness. At this point, the myth—that publicly financing a billionaire owner's new stadium will bear fruit for the public doing the paying—is well established as bunk, so why do cities and states keep forking over money?

This is one of the discussion topics on this week's episode of Nothing But Respect. Harry and I were joined by Ben Schneider, urbanist and writer of the forthcoming book The Unfinished Metropolis, to talk stadium financing stuff, why the best sports rivalries correlate with train corridors, and the parallels between how urbanists and basketball fans interact online.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

