The USWNT Is As Golden As Ever

The 2024 Olympic edition of the USWNT was not the most impressive or dominant version we've ever seen. The exhausted squad that squeezed into the gold-medal game against sentimental favorites Brazil represented the inevitable awkwardness of an organization adjusting to new management, chasing legends of the past, and fending off more and more worthy challengers on the international scene. But with their third straight 1-0 win in a knockout game, made possible by Alyssa Naeher's clutch saves and one manufactured moment of difference, the U.S. women renewed their claim to best in the world. And for all that's changed about this team since their 2015 and 2019 World Cup victories, or their last Olympic triumph in 2012, "best" still means the same as it always did, and gold is just as shiny.

It was Brazil who brought the fire in a first half that just barely stayed scoreless. Despite leaving their legendary departing frontwoman Marta out of the starting lineup, using her instead for one last push in the final half-hour, the Brazilians had the USA on edge heading into the break, with Naeher's reactions tested by a Gabi Portilho shot in the six-yard box beyond the 45th minute. After surviving the assault and regrouping in the locker room, the Americans seized control with a Korbin Albert through ball to Mallory Swanson, who was able to run out in front of all the Brazilians and finish from point blank. Veterans of VAR were spooked by the presence of an offside Sophia Smith near the play, but the goal stood, and it was the small margin between "impacting the play" and "not" that separated a gold medal from the uncertainty of extra time.

This is a stinging blow for Brazil, who exit the Marta era having achieved no better than runner-up at both the World Cup and the Olympics. But for the USA, this is familiar superiority and a beautiful first impression for manager Emma Hayes, who was overcome with emotion in the post-match interview. For years all the chatter around this team, when they weren't saying farewell to icons, was about how to fix the cracks and keep pace with the game's increasing difficulty level. By no means is the work done, and in no way is this team perfect. But Saturday gave America the luxury of ignoring the future. This gold is all anybody could want right now.