Sports Highlight Of The Day

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Kid’s Well-Earned Vengeance

Tom Ley
October 28, 2020 12:58 pm

The greatest players learn from their failures. When Michael Jordan was battered out of the playoffs by the “Bad Boys” Pistons, he spent the following summer in the weight room adding 20 pounds of muscle. When LeBron James’s offensive abilities were turned one-dimensional by his postseason opponents, he developed an unstoppable post-up game. But out of all the champions we’ve seen, I don’t think any of them ever turned their failure into success as quickly as this kid did:

Anyone can be good, but only those with the will to learn and adapt can be truly great.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

