The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This ICE Goon Eating Shit

Federal agents continued their operations in Minneapolis over the weekend, where they were met with resistance from local residents who do not want to see their communities invaded by masked shitheads, who are there to kidnap and kill their neighbors. Groups of people have come together to protest, to chase ICE agents out of their neighborhoods, and to make sure Gregory Bovino can't piss in peace,

In some instances, ICE officers have been defeated by the elements themselves. Nobody got it worse than this fucking guy:

Would you like to see that from an alternate angle?

You have to be a genuinely bad person for someone from Minnesota to laugh at you for slipping on ice.