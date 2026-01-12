Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Sports Highlight Of The Day

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This ICE Goon Eating Shit

10:52 AM EST on January 12, 2026

Ice guy slips and falls
Image via Bluesky
189Comments

Federal agents continued their operations in Minneapolis over the weekend, where they were met with resistance from local residents who do not want to see their communities invaded by masked shitheads, who are there to kidnap and kill their neighbors. Groups of people have come together to protest, to chase ICE agents out of their neighborhoods, and to make sure Gregory Bovino can't piss in peace,

In some instances, ICE officers have been defeated by the elements themselves. Nobody got it worse than this fucking guy:

Would you like to see that from an alternate angle?

You have to be a genuinely bad person for someone from Minnesota to laugh at you for slipping on ice.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Figure Skating

Amber Glenn Will Take Her Triple Axel To The Olympics

January 12, 2026
Soccer

Macclesfield’s Historic Upset Is Why The FA Cup Rules

January 12, 2026
NBA

Sacramento Watch: Several Teams Tainted By Proximity To Kings

January 12, 2026
Arts And Culture

‘Industry’ Is As Beautifully Dumb As Ever

January 12, 2026
Journalismism

Bari Weiss Is The Symptom

January 12, 2026
Crosswords

The Crossword, Jan. 12: Shuffle Along

January 12, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement