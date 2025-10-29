The Rise Of Jordon Hudson, Small Business Owner

Before he was stumbling over interview questions on national TV, before he was the guy who made North Carolina football worse, before you could bet on when he might be fired, Bill Belichick was one of the most respected men in football. It may feel like a lifetime ago, but six Super Bowl titles as head coach and 302 career wins in the NFL built that reputation. The expected trail of fawning headlines—Americans ranking him alongside the closest thing the modern NFL has to a founding father, Vince Lombardi; the Washington Post saying Belichick's New England Patriots should be considered one of the best dynasties in the history of world sports; the New York Times calling him a genius—all made a certain sense. Accusations that his team spied on opponents, another cheating scandal, and his own boss thinking he was an asshole never truly tarnished his public persona.

The world changed a lot while Belichick reigned from his Foxborough throne for nearly a quarter of a century. When Belichick first joined the Patriots, Mark Zuckerberg was still a high schooler. The rise of social media, smartphones, the app store, podcasts, viral videos, streaming, and influencers—all that happened while Belichick was plugging away at football, until the Patriots cut him loose after a 4-13 record in the 2023 season.

So it should not be shocking that for Belichick's branding and internet presence, the person in charge is a Zoomer: Belichick's girlfriend of several years, Jordon Hudson.

Since 2024, it's been impossible to avoid gossip items about the young brunette by the notoriously frosty Belichick's side. When Belichick signed on to return to coaching, this time at the college level, Hudson became a part of the story, too. As it became clear over time, she was not just Belichick's romantic partner, but also actively engaged in The Business of Bill.

With a background in pageants and competitive cheerleading, the 24-year-old Hudson grew up in the era of social media. Who hasn't sat in the business meeting where, with a sigh, leadership hands off its social strategy to whoever in the company is under the age of 30? It is worth noting that Bloomberg estimated the 73-year-old Belichick earned about $200 million in his tenure with New England, so he could definitely afford to hire a team of top-tier brand strategists.

But Hudson has a plan. You can see it evolving, right along with their relationship, through all the public records—specifically, through the various LLCs she's filed paperwork for with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. (LLC stands for limited liability company, a business structure that, as the name implies, allows owners to limit their personal financial and legal responsibility if the company fails, without the more complex requirements of a corporation.) The filings go back to mid-2023, before the couple publicly confirmed they were dating. She had a plan for when Belichick left the Patriots, she had a plan for when she competed in the Miss Maine USA pageant, and she pivoted her plans as soon as it became clear her boyfriend would return to coaching. Belichick's tenure at Chapel Hill, so far, is probably not going as he had in mind. But Hudson? Going through the documents, you can see where she's headed, and what she wants to do.

Defector Media tried two phone numbers for Hudson (both were disconnected), a possible email address (which received no response to two messages), and the website for one of her companies (it's password-protected), as well as sending messages on Instagram and Twitter, which did not get any replies. Defector also reached out to Belichick through Chapel Hill's media relations team, which sent the following statement: "You’ll have to contact Ms. Hudson regarding any of her business filings. She is not an employee of the University and therefore, we have no connection to her business or businesses." What follows is based on a review of the paperwork for 18 different LLCs with the commonwealth, as well as other information already in the public record.

Her Real Estate Era

The trail of Hudson's small businesses begins on June 16, 2023, when she filed for her very first LLC in Massachusetts. Neither Belichick nor Hudson have ever publicly stated when exactly they started dating, but per Hudson's Instagram account, the couple have been celebrating the new year together since the start of 2023. (However, the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out discovered footage of her sitting in seats believed to belong to Belichick in late November of 2021.) It was the summer of 2023, right when the LLC filings began, Hudson started appearing in Foxborough, according to The New York Times.

That June, Hudson opened TCE Mt. Vernon LLC, with a listed address for a three-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in Provincetown, which Hudson also listed as her address. The registered agent was David J. Jensen, a Brookline real estate attorney. The business's purpose, per the documents, was "to engage in the ownership, operation, and management of real estate." Eleven days later, Hudson opened another LLC, TCE Cottage. She opened a third LLC, TCESFH1, in September, and a fourth, Gingerbread Apartments, in December. All listed the same address for her and for the business, the same registered agent, and the same language about what they were for: ownership, operation, and management of property. Jensen declined to comment.

Around the same time, Hudson was buying up property. As Realtor.com reported, mortgage documents showed Hudson bought three multi-family homes in the Boston area starting in late 2023. Two were Dorchester townhomes that were split into multiple apartments, per the report, while the third was described as a three-family home in Boston's Roxbury Crossing neighborhood, with 15 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms spread across three separate units.

For many real estate investors, it's standard practice to create individual LLCs for individual properties to isolate risk. If something goes wrong at one property, the siloing prevents it from dragging down the rest of your portfolio—that's what the limited liability is for. Best I can tell, Hudson was practicing good financial hygiene as a real estate investor with all these LLCs. But this guidance is less of a fast and hard rule in other aspects of entrepreneurship, because the costs can add up without as many obvious benefits. In Massachusetts, registering each new LLC costs $500 per filing, followed by various maintenance fees over the years for each one.

Hudson, according to the public documents, appeared to carry over that real estate advice into the rest of her business adventures, long after she moved on to new ideas.

Her Beauty and Styling Era

Two days after Christmas 2023, Hudson made her first pivot, filing for Roosevelt Beauty LLC. (Hudson's full name is Jordon Isabella Roosevelt Hudson). Like her real estate companies, it list the same address in Provincetown and the same registered agent in Brookline. But this business, according to the records, sought to "engage in the operation, and management of retail and wholesale sales of hygiene and cosmetic products." One day later, she filed for Roosevelt Glam LLC, which sought to "engage in the operation and management of event styling (e.g. wedding, prom, pageant & social events)."

A few months later, in March 2024, Hudson would compete in the Miss Maine USA pageant. She came in second place.

Unlike her real estate portfolio, it's harder to know what happened with these businesses. There was nothing in the commonwealth paperwork online to suggest any openings or closings. Nothing popped up when I searched the business names on Google and other search engines, except for articles about Hudson and Belichick, which mentioned some of her LLCs. Nothing popped up when I searched the Yellow Pages or Google Maps for businesses with that name in several cities around Massachusetts, including Provincetown. Nothing that looked connected to Hudson or Massachusetts came up when I tried searching for them on Instagram or TikTok. That isn't to say they were never used, but there were no digital records that I could find, which would be odd for a beauty business.

At this point, Hudson and Belichick had been dating for a while, but the relationship still wasn't known to most of the public. That would end soon enough, right as Belichick and his longtime employer would go their separate ways.

Her Consulting and Management Era

In January of 2024, the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick made it official. They were never ever getting back together. The following March, Page Six reported that Belichick had been spotted on a date in Boston with a "mystery brunette," who was almost certainly Hudson. On April 19, Hudson filed paperwork in Massachusetts to start an LLC called TCE Tech Support. Its mission: "providing expert guidance and custom solutions to businesses seeking to leverage the power of information technology to achieve their goals." Everything else is the same as her other LLCs, including the registered agent, but with one change—her address. It's no longer Provincetown. This time she listed an address in Hingham, Mass., where Belichick also has a home.

By then, there had been a good amount of speculation about Hudson and Belichick dating, thanks to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski joking in May at the Tom Brady roast that Belichick had been obsessed with Foxborough High School because "you were scouting your new girlfriend." A little more than a month after the roast, on June 24, said girlfriend filed for her eighth LLC: TCE Creative Consulting. It intended to make "creative contributions towards the writing, editing, and production of books, movies and other forms of media entertainment." She again listed an address in Hingham.

That fall, she and Belichick went Instagram official, via a post on her account and, on the same day, a post on his just-opened Instagram account. Hudson's post showed her and Belichick hanging out with some goats, with the caption "This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !!", followed by a goat emoji and "Welcome to the 'Gram, Billy!!!!"

Belichick's post was more Belichickian in tone: a video of him saying, "Surprised to see me here? Well, I am too!" In front of a bookshelf, the coach did his best to crack a Boomer joke about his belated arrival to social media.

Perhaps this would have been Hudson's final role: managing Belichick's social media presence as he was just another guy trying to build that follower count. But at some point, per ESPN, Belichick began sending word to North Carolina through then-Senator Marco Rubio that he was interested in the football team's head coaching job, even though Mack Brown hadn't been fired yet. Such an arrangement would be a big gamble for both parties. North Carolina, long known as a basketball school, hadn't won a football conference championship since 1980 and had never won a football national championship. Belichick, even with his myriad NFL accomplishments, had never coached a college football game.

On Nov. 12, according to ESPN's reporting, Belichick began to make more direct overtures to the Tar Heels. That same day, Hudson filed for her ninth Massachusetts LLC: TCE Management. Its purpose, per the paperwork, is to "perform personel [sic] and business management services."

A day later, Hudson filed for her 10th LLC, this time kicking off her next era before her boyfriend even made his new job official.

Her Bill Belichick Media Era

On Nov. 13, 2024, with an official contract still about a month away, Hudson filed for Coach Show LLC. Coach Show, per the paperwork, would be "a video podcast show" that "handles all of it's [sic] own production costs." This time, the LLC's agent is listed as Bill Belichick. It's the only LLC that lists Belichick himself. On her LinkedIn, Hudson lists herself as COO of Belichick Productions (Coach Show) from August until February of this year, which could be a reference to this football analysis show headlined by Belichick that started in the fall of 2024 and ran its last episode in January.

On Dec. 11, North Carolina announced it was hiring Belichick. The five-year, $50 million contract made Belichick the highest-paid state employee in North Carolina.

With the Belichick era at UNC now official, Hudson started filling out the paperwork. On Jan. 20, she filed for Chapel Bill LLC, which planned to "conduct business, own trademarks, intangible assets and real property and produce goods and services relating to production and subsequent exploitation of multi-platform media project titled Chapel Hill." (It seems likely that this is a typo for "Chapel Bill.") That same day, she registered Trouble Cub Enterprises LLC, which said it would serve as a "parent company for business entities owned by TCE Trust." (Hudson currently lists herself on LinkedIn as the CEO and founder of Trouble Cub going back to April of 2021, and nods to it in her Instagram bio as well. I searched the name "Trouble Cub" in her home state of Maine as well, but didn't find any registered LLCs there.) Three days later, she filed for All BB Team LLC, which said it would "handle all business functions pertaining to the production of media and merchandising of 'The All Belichick Team'."

Three more LLCs drop in March: BBS Version, Trouble Cub Productions, and TCE Rights Management. In early April, she changed the registered agent for almost every LLC, 14 out of 16, from the previous Brookline attorney to Joshua Christian with Cerity Partners in Boston. Christian declined to comment.

With excitement ramping up for his debut in Chapel Hill, and a new book out to promote, Belichick appeared on CBS Sunday Morning for an interview. The interview went viral in the way nobody desires: Belichick stumbled when host Tony Dokoupil asked why longtime Patriots owner Robert Kraft wasn't in his book, and a later question asking how Belichick and Hudson met got a quick "We're not talking about this" from Hudson. That was followed by the report from Pablo Torre Finds Out that, per two sources, North Carolina had banned Hudson from its football facilities. (PTFO more recently revealed that it was North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi who "told multiple people around the program that Jordon was no longer involved with the football program.") The UNC athletics department responded to the PTFO report in May by saying that while Hudson was not a university nor athletics employee, she was welcome at the facilities. Days later, Hudson took third place in her second attempt at winning Miss Maine USA.

Perhaps it's not a coincidence that the last flurry of LLCs, as college football season drew nearer, took on a different tone. On Aug. 21, Hudson filed for Spring Street Seafood Company. This business, per the paperwork, would be related to the production and rights management of "written and audio-visual project(s) tentatively entitled 'Razor (Ophidian's Version)', to be produced by company." Unlike the previous LLCs, this one had a co-signatory: Neil M. Cornrich, Belichick's longtime agent. Cornrich did not reply to Defector's requests for comment.

The 18th LLC came about a week later: Belestrator Bills Version. This one said it would "handle all business and bank operations regarding the production of the Bill Belicast & Belestrator (Bills Version)." The name is likely a nod to the fact that, while he was head coach in New England, Belichick took part in a video show with the Patriots called Belestrator. Whether the addition of "Bills Version" will be as successful for Hudson and Belichick as it was for Taylor Swift remains to be seen. (The last two LLCs listed Joshua Christian as their registered agent, but in Hingham, which seems most likely to be a typo.)

Three days after filing for her last LLC to date, Week 1 of the college football season officially kicked off. Belichick's Tar Heels lost to TCU, 48-14. Since then, the Tar Heels have beaten up on lesser squads, but still sit at 2-5 with four straight losses. The Tar Heels still have five games left to play, and already multiple outlets have reported players and other people around the program in North Carolina blame Belichick for all the losing.

Since August, Hudson hasn't filed any new LLCs. One, TCE Rights Management, did come up in paperwork connected to the filming a documentary about Belichick's fresh start at Chapel Hill. Hulu has since pulled out of the project, and what will come of the footage already shot isn't clear.

More recently, a different kind of footage did come out—leaked behind-the-scenes footage from Coach Show, obtained by PTFO, which showed Hudson complaining about the quality of graphics for the program and noting she has no graphics experience but was still able to build Belichick's website. (If you scroll your cursor to the browser tab for the website, you can see it has his name spelled "Belichickk," and the site's splash image links out to the GIF-hosting website Giphy.) There's also a clip where the microphones catch Hudson and Belichick complaining about various aspects of the show and naming people whom they believe could do it better. It concludes with Belichick saying, "The whole thing's ridiculous."

We've all made comments we regret. But I think the tell here is that not only did no one warn Belichick and Hudson to stop talking on a hot mic, but someone then felt that they could leak video of one of the winningest coaches in NFL history being, well, petty and bitchy on set with his girlfriend, and know they would receive the brunt of the blowback instead of the leaker. I doubt this is the first time Belichick has complained about the service. This is just the first time someone believed they could make noise about it.

That's the thing with businesses, especially ones banking on the reputation of a specific person: They rise and they fall with the public perception of that person. Perhaps that's why, as UNC has struggled, Hudson has embraced being a bad girl. She's worn snakeskin prints on the sidelines, and recently debuted a necklace that said "banned." The execution might not be perfect, but the strategy is there: When in doubt, pivot to your Villain Era.

Football is different from music. No amount of social media strategy can cover up a losing season. The billionaire boosters of college football do not hoover up multiple variants of an album before hearing a single track. No one can hold a streaming marathon to help their team crack the Top 25. In sports, no amount of fandom can cover up your failure. It's said that winning fixes everything. The corollary is that losing sours everything. Unless the scoreboard changes, it's open season on Belichick's tenure at Chapel Hill. When it does end, only one thing is certain: Hudson will have a plan for it.