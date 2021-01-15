Skip to contents
NHL

The New York Rangers Are Censoring Tony DeAngelo’s Right To Be Dogshit On The Ice

Samer Kalaf
January 15, 2021 1:46 pm
Tony DeAngelo of the New York Rangers is partially responsible for a goal by Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders
Screenshot: YouTube

Calling all patriots: The NHL’s New York Rangers are infringing upon the Fifth Amendment rights of defenseman Tony DeAngelo, merely because he dared to play like absolute ass in Thursday’s season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders.

DeAngelo, an avid Donald Trump supporter known for giving his “un-PC” opinions, was toasted by Mat Barzal for the Islanders’ third goal of the first period. Later in the game, he committed a holding penalty on Barzal and was tagged for an additional unsportsmanlike conduct minor for slamming the door of the penalty box.

Today, in what is surely one step of a larger plan by the deep state to deplatform professional hockey players who happen to support Donald Trump, the Rangers had DeAngelo skate with the scrubs:

This will not stand! It is DeAngelo’s right to act as a turnstile for more talented skaters. We must band together and demand that the Rangers restore his ice time. Give him more of it, actually. Put him on the top pairing. As a proud American, he deserves to poorly defend the thin blue line, especially since he lost his other opportunity to do that when he deleted his Twitter account last weekend in protest of the company’s suspension of Trump.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Every Good Player In Houston Texans History Is Pissed At Them

NFL
Lauren Theisen
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off the field with Deshaun Watson

Joe The Pigeon Will Live

Animals
Patrick Redford
Joe looking pretty.

The New York Rangers Are Censoring Tony DeAngelo’s Right To Be Dogshit On The Ice

NHL
Samer Kalaf
Tony DeAngelo of the New York Rangers is partially responsible for a goal by Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders

Sometimes You’re Damned If You Do And Damned If You Detroit

NFL
Ray Ratto
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
See more stories