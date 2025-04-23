Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

The Fine Line Between A Prank And A Crime

11:06 AM EDT on April 23, 2025

Normal Gossip logo with cartoon characters gossiping
Illustration by Tara Jacoby
7Comments

Nothing puts the icing on a mistake like having time to squirm. Desperately brainstorming ways to set things right before your error is discovered gives you a waking-life taste of that nightmare feeling, doesn’t it? 

Turns out heists are baby shit. It’s the reverse heist—delicate operations performed under the emotional weight of both fear and regret—that really puts you in another league. Today we bring you a tale of immaculately curated decor, a beautiful Border Collie, and a prank gone wrong. 

Jonquilyn Hill joined us this week! Before joining Vox, she was a senior producer for WAMU and NPR’s 1A. While at WAMU, she also created and hosted the podcast Through The Cracks. She previously worked at NPR, NY1, and NBC’s Washington bureau.

Jonquilyn brought Rachelle a story from a friend-of-a-friend about repurposing a wedding, and then Rachelle told Jonquilyn all about a prank in a townhouse known for quarterly “roommate accountability meetings,” colloquially known as RAMs. Said prank goes about as well as you’d expect. 

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

MLB

The Cubs Love To Get Crooked 

April 23, 2025
Journalismism

Horny Sports Blogging Makes A Bewildering Return To Sports Illustrated

April 23, 2025
MLB

James Wood Is A Special Case

April 23, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement