The Fine Line Between A Prank And A Crime

Nothing puts the icing on a mistake like having time to squirm. Desperately brainstorming ways to set things right before your error is discovered gives you a waking-life taste of that nightmare feeling, doesn’t it?

Turns out heists are baby shit. It’s the reverse heist—delicate operations performed under the emotional weight of both fear and regret—that really puts you in another league. Today we bring you a tale of immaculately curated decor, a beautiful Border Collie, and a prank gone wrong.

Jonquilyn Hill joined us this week! Before joining Vox, she was a senior producer for WAMU and NPR’s 1A. While at WAMU, she also created and hosted the podcast Through The Cracks. She previously worked at NPR, NY1, and NBC’s Washington bureau.

Jonquilyn brought Rachelle a story from a friend-of-a-friend about repurposing a wedding, and then Rachelle told Jonquilyn all about a prank in a townhouse known for quarterly “roommate accountability meetings,” colloquially known as RAMs. Said prank goes about as well as you’d expect.

