The Crossword, Sept. 8: Chomp Chomp

11:14 AM EDT on September 8, 2025

Former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch looks on while on the sideline documenting the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 7, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

44-Across: ___ Mode (nickname for Marshawn Lynch)

Don't back down from the Monday crossword. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Hope Allchin and Matthew Stock, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Hope and Matthew are graduate students at the best institution in the SEC. They love spending time outside, attending volleyball games and gymnastics meets, and encouraging a friendship between their cat and two-month-old baby. Matthew has published hundreds of puzzles; this is Hope's first.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.



