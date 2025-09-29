The Crossword, Sept. 29: Miss Her, Kiss Her, Love Her (Themeless)

It's time to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless. Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Amie Walker and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Amie is an Arizona-based crossword constructor and editor living with her three daughters. These days, her drives to school feature a lot of HUNTR/X and Saja Boys. She's excited to be making her Defector debut.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.