The Crossword, Sept. 29: Miss Her, Kiss Her, Love Her (Themeless)

11:00 AM EDT on September 29, 2025

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

21-Across: Diana Taurasi’s WNBA career 10,646

60Comments

It's time to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless. Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Amie Walker and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Amie is an Arizona-based crossword constructor and editor living with her three daughters. These days, her drives to school feature a lot of HUNTR/X and Saja Boys. She's excited to be making her Defector debut.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

