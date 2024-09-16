Skip to Content
The Crossword, Sept. 16: I’ve Got Your Number

11:00 AM EDT on September 16, 2024

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images|

7-Down: Draymond Green, once

61Comments

This grid's going into the rafters one day. Today's puzzle was constructed by our own Hoang-Kim Vu. Kim works in global public health in Washington, D.C., and is a member of the crossword editing team at Defector and AVCX. His puzzles have appeared in numerous outlets, including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

Read More:

