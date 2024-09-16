The Crossword, Sept. 16: I’ve Got Your Number

This grid's going into the rafters one day. Today's puzzle was constructed by our own Hoang-Kim Vu. Kim works in global public health in Washington, D.C., and is a member of the crossword editing team at Defector and AVCX. His puzzles have appeared in numerous outlets, including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.