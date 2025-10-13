Skip to Content
The Crossword, Oct. 13: Foraging

10:59 AM EDT on October 13, 2025

SEPTEMBER 28: Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe lines up a putt on the 13th green during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup

1-Across: Host of the 2025 Ryder Cup

|Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images
Put your thinking cap on. It’s time for the Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Sala Wanetick, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Sala is a former advertising professional turned cheesemonger living just outside of Detroit. Her first book of crosswords is coming out this November; it is 40 Detroit-themed puzzles for all levels. Follow along on their Instagram page for the launch date.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Note that we're pausing open submissions from Oct. 15 to Dec. 1.

