The Crossword, Nov. 17: The Struggle Is Real

This week's puzzle was constructed by Mat Holmes and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Mat is a teacher in Maine and a crossword constructor who is thrilled to be back in Defector. This puzzle was inspired by his longtime love and co-solver Hazel, but probably not in the way that you might expect. Happy birthday Eva!

