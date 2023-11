Quiet down, and let's get solving. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Dylan Fugel and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Dylan is a German-Burmese sketch comedian, arts educator, and occasional puzzle constructor based in New York. Do not talk to him about Borussia Dortmund or the Knicks—there is a history of high blood pressure in his family. He also tells us this is his first published puzzle! Can we get a "hell yeah, Dylan!" going in the chat?

