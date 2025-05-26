Skip to Content
The Crossword, May 26: Ball Don’t Lie (Themeless)

10:56 AM EDT on May 26, 2025

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts to a play against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images|

2-Down: ___ test (method for identifying DNA mutations named for its inventor Bruce and not for the home of Iowa State University, because why would it be)

33Comments

It's time to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless. Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Geoffrey Schorkopf and Brian Callahan, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Geoffrey is an Atlanta Hawks fan. Brian is a Chicago Bulls fan. In addition to making crosswords together, they’ve bonded over mediocre basketball.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

