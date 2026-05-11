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Crosswords

The Crossword, May 11: She’s A Rainbow

11:16 AM EDT on May 11, 2026

Dancers of the Monte-Carlo ballet wait to perform on stage on the Opening Night of the "Ma Bayadere" ballet show, a creation by French dancer and choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot, in Monaco, on December 26, 2025. The show will take place from December 27, 2025 until January 4, 2026 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

5-Across: Ballet bend from the French for “folded”

|Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
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Set the tone for your week and solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Kelsey Dixon, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kelsey is a southerner by birth, a Mariah Carey fan by choice, and a Chicagoan by the grace of god. When she's not busy working as the crossword editor for the Atlantic, she can be found investigating the Edmonton Oilers polycule or breaking single-use kitchen gadgets.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

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