The Crossword, May 11: She’s A Rainbow

Set the tone for your week and solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Kelsey Dixon, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kelsey is a southerner by birth, a Mariah Carey fan by choice, and a Chicagoan by the grace of god. When she's not busy working as the crossword editor for the Atlantic, she can be found investigating the Edmonton Oilers polycule or breaking single-use kitchen gadgets.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.