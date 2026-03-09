Skip to Content
The Crossword, March 9: Music Round

11:00 AM EDT on March 9, 2026

Ebba Aarsjoe of Sweden competes in the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Downhill Standing Final on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on March 7, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

14-Down: Grp. that Sweden joined in 2024

We’ll give you the Monday crossword. Are you gonna solve it? This week’s puzzle was constructed by Daniel Hrynick and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Dan lives in Winnipeg, where he works as a laborer for Public Works. Every so often he will get a song stuck in his head that turns into a crossword idea. This time, the song was 54-Across in an SNL sketch.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

