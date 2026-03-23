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Crosswords

The Crossword, March 23: March Madness

11:02 AM EDT on March 23, 2026

Commissioner Roger Goodell of the NFL announces the New York Jets pick during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

18-Across: American ___ (island group that produces an inordinate number of NFL players)

|Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
30Comments

You don't need to shoot a three here, but you do need to solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Matthew Sherman and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a game show writer and researcher who lives in Culver City, Calif., with his two kids and one wife.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Please note that submissions will be closed from April 1 to May 1. 

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