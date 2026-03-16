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Crosswords

The Crossword, March 16: Big Blowup

11:01 AM EDT on March 16, 2026

Quinn Kuntz #35 of the Wisconsin Badgers greets her team's mascot before the Division I Women's Ice Hockey Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes held at Ridder Arena on March 23, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

60-Across: Winter time in Wisconsin

|Carlos Gonzalez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
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Make yourself at home and solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Dan Zarin and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Dan is a crossword constructor and freelance writer based in Portland, Maine. Over the years he has been a musician, a hitchhiker, a barista, an advertising copywriter and a food critic, so making puzzles seemed like the next logical step.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Please note that submissions will be closed from April 1 to May 1.

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