Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Crosswords

The Crossword, June 23: Lines Of Business

11:00 AM EDT on June 23, 2025

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk to their head coach Darvin Ham during their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2024 in New York City.
Al Bello/Getty Images
26Comments

No soap operas, just crosswords. This week's puzzle was constructed by Matthew Stock and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a crossword constructor in Gainesville, Fla., where he is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling. His puzzles have been published in the New York TimesUSA Today, and the New Yorker, among other venues. When he’s not making puzzles, Matthew enjoys cooking, birdwatching and playing ultimate frisbee.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Note that our submissions are closed through July 31. 

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Politics

Nobody Wants To Talk About John Fetterman And Buzz Bissinger’s Pricey Memoir Project

June 23, 2025
NBA

The Pacers Were Too Cool To Make Sense

June 23, 2025
NBA

The Thunder Finished The Job

June 23, 2025
NBA

Houston Wins The Latest Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

June 22, 2025
Life's Rich Pageant

A Weak Night In La Crosse

June 20, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement