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The Crossword, June 1: Bleus Band

11:09 AM EDT on June 1, 2026

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the trophy at the end of the Finalissima trophy 2022 football match between Italy and Argentina. Argentina won 3-0 over Italy.

47-Down: Messi, Suarez, and Neymar, for one

|Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images
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You'll ace our Monday crossword. This puzzle was constructed by Zachary Edward-Brown, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Zach is a Chicagoan who enjoys playing soccer and basketball and rooting for the Bears. He's always open to collabs.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."



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