The Crossword, July 21: One By One

11:05 AM EDT on July 21, 2025

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the crowd during a basketball game against the La Salle Explorers on December 14, 2024 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 93-67.
72-Across: Conference for UNC

Have you been counting down the days until our Monday crossword? This week’s puzzle was constructed by Daniel Hrynick and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Dan lives in Winnipeg, where he works as a laborer for Public Works. A commenter on his previous puzzle mentioned that they were disappointed that the clue for MOOG referenced the synthesizers and not Andy Moog. That comment was on his mind when he clued 1-Across in this puzzle.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Note that our submissions are closed through July 31. 

