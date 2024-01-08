Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Crosswords

The Crossword, Jan. 8: Going Bowling

11:03 AM EST on January 8, 2024

Players, Philip Bernstein, (left) and David Middleton as players fill the tables for a poker game at Pete's 881 Club, on Friday April 6, 2012, in San Rafael, Ca.
Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images|

27-Down: Finish in the money at a poker tournament

120Comments
Join the Discussion

Don't opt out of solving this one. This week's puzzle was constructed by Trent Evans and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Trent has been constructing crossword puzzles since 2018. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, and other major publications and independent puzzle venues. He publishes free puzzles at gridtherapy.com. He is a clinical psychologist in private practice in Catonsville, Md., where he lives with his wife Beth and their dog Donut. A rotating cast of five young adult children breeze in and out at their leisure, much to Trent and Beth’s delight. 

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

After A Whole Three Weeks Of Counseling, Draymond Green Returns To The Warriors

January 8, 2024
The Machines

The TSA Has Thwarted My Anti-Groping Strategy

January 8, 2024
NFL

The Belichick Vigil Starts Now

January 8, 2024
NFL

Arthur Smith Left His Job Red And Mad

January 8, 2024
See all posts