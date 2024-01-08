The Crossword, Jan. 8: Going Bowling

Don't opt out of solving this one. This week's puzzle was constructed by Trent Evans and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Trent has been constructing crossword puzzles since 2018. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, and other major publications and independent puzzle venues. He publishes free puzzles at gridtherapy.com. He is a clinical psychologist in private practice in Catonsville, Md., where he lives with his wife Beth and their dog Donut. A rotating cast of five young adult children breeze in and out at their leisure, much to Trent and Beth’s delight.

