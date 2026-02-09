Skip to Content
The Crossword, Feb. 9: Italian Class

12:14 PM EST on February 9, 2026

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets greets fans prior to the game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Friday, September 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida

20-Across: Shout more often heard at, say, a New York Mets game than the Olympics

Lucas Casel/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Break the ice with our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Matthew Stock and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a freelance puzzle maker and newly minted stay-at-home dad originally from Dallas. His puzzles have been published in the New York Times, USA Today, and the New Yorker, among other venues. When he’s not making puzzles, Matthew enjoys cooking, birdwatching and playing ultimate frisbee.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.


