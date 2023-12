Solving isn't everything. It's the only thing. This week's puzzle was constructed by Will Tobias and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Will is a physicist who started constructing crosswords when his lab closed in 2020. He lives in Virginia with his fiancée and their very good cat.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.