The Crossword, Aug. 18: Musical Arrangement

11:00 AM EDT on August 18, 2025

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks up the pitcher's mound in the fourth inning during a game against the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 19, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Brandon Sloter/Getty Images|

40-Down: Like some bases (including first base, literally, by manager Lloyd McClendon in a 2001 Pirates game)

30Comments

Sounds like you want to do the Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Erik Agard and Kelsey Dixon, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kelsey is a crossword editor for The Atlantic. Erik is a crossword editor who used to watch Stargate: Atlantis. Erik’s favorite remix is the Golden Girls gospel remix. Kelsey’s favorite is the Gucci Mane remix of Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed”. They hope you enjoy this puzzle—a spiritual sequel to last October's "Flower Arrangement"! 

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.



