The Crossword, Aug. 18: Musical Arrangement

Sounds like you want to do the Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Erik Agard and Kelsey Dixon, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kelsey is a crossword editor for The Atlantic. Erik is a crossword editor who used to watch Stargate: Atlantis. Erik’s favorite remix is the Golden Girls gospel remix. Kelsey’s favorite is the Gucci Mane remix of Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed”. They hope you enjoy this puzzle—a spiritual sequel to last October's "Flower Arrangement"!

