Smile: It's time to do the crossword! This week's puzzle was constructed by Erik Agard and Kelsey Dixon, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kelsey is a crossword editor for The Atlantic (magazine). Erik is a crossword editor who has been in the Atlantic (ocean). The tallest person whose hand Erik has ever shaken is Ralph Nader, who is 6-foot-4, but he was sitting down. Kelsey has shaken hands with Artis Gilmore, who is 7-foot-2, and he was standing up! They hope you enjoy this puzzle however you feel most comfortable!

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.