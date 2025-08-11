Skip to Content
The Crossword, Aug. 11: Lose Control

10:30 AM EDT on August 11, 2025

Temi Fágbénlé #14 of the Golden State Valkyries reacts against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter at Chase Center on August 06, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Eakin Howard/Getty Images|

50-Across: Bay Area airport code

Time to channel your inner cruciverbalist. This week's puzzle was constructed by Dan Zarin and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Dan is a crossword constructor and freelance writer based in Portland, Maine. Over the years he has been a musician, a hitchhiker, a barista, an advertising copywriter and a food critic, so making puzzles seemed like the next logical step.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE


