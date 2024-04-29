The Crossword, April 29: The 1,203 Club

It's time for our end-of-the-month themeless! Look out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Brooke Husic and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brooke is the crossword editor at Puzzmo and is on the in-house crossword-constructing team at The New Yorker. Her teams are the St. Louis Cardinals (where she went to college), the Golden State Warriors (where she did her PhD), the New York Liberty (where she lives now), and the Hartford Whalers 💔 (where she grew up). She's also on the editing team for These Puzzles Fund Abortion, whose fourth pack is available now with a $20+ donation via this National Network of Abortion Funds page. In addition to funding abortion, her interests include running marathons, practicing and teaching yoga, and admiring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

