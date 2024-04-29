Skip to Content
The Crossword, April 29: The 1,203 Club

11:00 AM EDT on April 29, 2024

Runner participates during the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on November 05, 2023 in New York City.
34-Across: The ___ (borough grazed around mile 20 of the New York City marathon)

It's time for our end-of-the-month themeless! Look out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Brooke Husic and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brooke is the crossword editor at Puzzmo and is on the in-house crossword-constructing team at The New Yorker. Her teams are the St. Louis Cardinals (where she went to college), the Golden State Warriors (where she did her PhD), the New York Liberty (where she lives now), and the Hartford Whalers 💔 (where she grew up). She's also on the editing team for These Puzzles Fund Abortion, whose fourth pack is available now with a $20+ donation via this National Network of Abortion Funds page. In addition to funding abortion, her interests include running marathons, practicing and teaching yoga, and admiring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

