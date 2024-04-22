Skip to Content
The Crossword, April 22: Shake, Shake, Shake

11:06 AM EDT on April 22, 2024

Fans tailgate prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images|

41-Down: Tailgating headgear

Let's kick into high gear and solve! This week's puzzle was constructed by Sala Wanetick and Emily Biegas, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Sala is a crossword constructor and cheesemonger based outside of Detroit. Her sports knowledge specialty areas include reality stars' romantic partners, and common crossword clues (shoutout to Mia Hamm, Pele, and Epee.) She would love to connect with solvers and constructors—Sala Wanetick on all platforms, she is the only one. Emily started constructing crosswords with Sala last year; they have had puzzles published in the LA Times, USA Today, and Universal. Besides crosswords, her other passion is music (shoutout to the three-letter king, ENO!) A corporate girlie by day, by night Emily plays guitar in a garage rock trio called ZEM that plays shows in and around Detroit. 

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

