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Crosswords

The Crossword, April 20: Haute Cuisine

12:09 PM EDT on April 20, 2026

A general view of the Heisman Trophy during The Heisman Trophy finalists press conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York on December 11, 2021 in New York City, NY.

47-Across: Heisman winner Tim

|Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
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Our Monday crossword is pretty dope. This week's puzzle was constructed by Zachary Edward-Brown and Mishkin Filstrup, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Zach and Mishkin are high school friends from Chicago. Zach enjoys soccer and basketball and rooting for the Bears. Mishkin enjoys playing golf with his family and running track with his friends.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Please note that submissions will be closed from April 1 to May 1. 


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