The Crossword, April 1: Let’s Dismember Some Guys

10:59 AM EDT on April 1, 2024

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts to referee Josh Tiven #58 in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on March 19, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David Berding/Getty Images

30-Across: Darko Miličić and Nikola Jokić, e.g.

A pretty immaculate-looking grid, if we may say so ourselves. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Brandon Koppy and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brandon lives in Dripping Springs, Texas, just outside Austin, with his wife and two little girls. You can also find his puzzles in The New York Times or on his blog, see17across.com.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

