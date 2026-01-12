‘Industry’ Is As Beautifully Dumb As Ever

What was your favorite moment from Sunday night's season premiere of Industry?

Was it the opening scene with its pounding New Order needledrop, and the unveiling of an all-grown-up Kiernan Shipka a.k.a. Sally Draper?

Was it guest stars Kal Penn and Max Minghella, with its plot line that immediately calls to mind The Social Network? Industry sure does love to remind you of the much better movies you could be watching instead.

Was it Roger Barclay, as super-rich Otto Mostyn, dramatically telling our favorite antihero Harper Stern that she's less necessary now that Woke is over and he can call people the R-word again?

Was it the gratuitous nudity, including from Myha'la Herrold herself? The most memorable bit included a giant dildo-underwear set—Industry is nothing if not theatrical.

What about Kit Harington's Henry Muck chopping up his drugs at the end of the episode like an after-credits villain moment in a Marvel movie? Henry Muck will return in 2026, and he will be high out of his mind.

These are all real things that took place in the first episode of the show's fourth season. Pierpoint is dead, and all these traders are in the wind. Some are more up, and some are more down. Some are seemingly up but really down, and some are way down from however down you might think they are. Industry, baby! So edgy and audacious!

Sarcasm aside, I really do love how ridiculous this show is, with its ever-expanding cast of actors eager to take part in the freakshow. Harper is allegedly queen shit in her business but is still desperate for that mentorship from forever frenemy Eric Tao (Ken Leung), who is not actually enjoying retirement alone and barely talking to his family. Penn shows up to play tech-world Kumar for an hour before his partner, Minghella, betrays him to take control of their payment processor company or whatever. The latter is also the one who got Harper to put on the dildo suit, so I'm sure we'll enjoy getting to know this all-around freaky little guy. Yasmin is throwing exclusive parties where politicians and business scions can mingle and plot all Shakespearean-like. It's all overdramatic and over-stylized and sexual but not sexy, and pumping so much club music like you're supposed to drop ecstasy to watch. I love this show, and hope they can make as many episodes as they want.