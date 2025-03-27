The damn bats are about to start cracking any second, closely followed by the gloves popping. Now is the time to settle in and ask the Defector staff whatever baseball-related questions you have. Let's get to it.
Staff Chat
Take Me Out To The Staff Chat
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Defector
See all posts
The Defector Crewneck Sweatshirt Is Back In Stock
Bad news: It's getting colder. Good news: The best way to cover your forearms has returned. The critically acclaimed Defector crewneck sweatshirt has been restocked in all sizes. Now's the time to get one of our most popular items, printed with union labor in the USA.