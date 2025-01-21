So What Would You Call This?

Media outlets and observers have struggled with and disagreed on how to describe Elon Musk's actions during his speech at Monday's inauguration. Here is a sampling of how it has been described on first reference.

"Biting his bottom lip, he thumped his right hand over his heart, fingers spread wide, then extended his right arm out, emphatically, at an upward angle, palm down and fingers together." - Reuters

"he placed his right arm on the left side of his chest and extended the arm straight across from left to the right side." - The Hill

"he placed his right hand on his chest and then put his whole arm up in the air in front of him" - Sky News

"he placed a hand over his heart quickly and saluted at an upward angle, with a small grunt for emphasis." - People

"he placed his right hand over his heart and then extended his arm in the air — as if to signal he was giving his heart to Trump supporters" — New York Post

"Musk then put his hand over his heart before jerking his arm out, straight and stiff with his palm down in a manner that resembled a Nazi or Roman military salute." - Variety

"Liberal media outlets accused Elon Musk of giving a 'fascist salute'" - Fox News

"A hand gesture" - The New York Times

"straight-arm gesture" - Associated Press

"one-armed gesture" - BBC

"a certain stunning arm gesture" - New York Magazine

"evocative hand gesture" - Daily Beast

"it is unclear what Musk intended with the motion" - Washington Post

"what could definitely be construed as a Nazi salute" - The Atlantic

"gesture that many interpreted as a Nazi salute" - NBC News

"hand gestures that critics are comparing to a fascist salute" - Politico

"raised his right arm in a way that many onlookers quickly likened to the infamous Nazi salute" - Times of India

"To some of his supporters and fans, the salute appeared to be a gesture of his gratitude that was distorted as clips were shared on social media. To many others, mostly among his critics but also including some on the far right, it bore an uncanny resemblance to the straight-armed, palm-down salute of Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party." - Jewish Telegraphic Agency

"hand gestures resembling the Nazi salute" - Al Jazeera

"fascist-style salutes" - The Guardian

"un geste évoquant un salut nazi" - Le Monde

"den römischen Gruß, der in Deutschland als Hitler-Gruß bekannt ist" — Süddeutsche Zeitung

"Sieg Heil–flavored gesture" - Vanity Fair

"not one but two Roman salutes—the gesture most strongly associated with Nazis and the phrase 'Heil Hitler,' but also used as a symbol of support in other fascist regimes" — Slate

"an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute" - Anti-Defamation League