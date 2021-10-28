Skip to contents
NBA

Russell Westbrook Was A Mess

Giri Nathan
12:16 PM EDT on Oct 28, 2021
Russell Westbrook goes for a layup.
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The Lakers’ addition of Russell Westbrook had its obvious pitfalls: When you have the option of running your offense through LeBron James, you do so, and you surround him with shooters and cutters, not brick-laying ball-dominant guards who would sooner self-immolate than set a screen. But this chafing only occurs when James and Westbrook are sharing the floor. If the plan was to have Westbrook—who did play well towards the end of an accursed Wizards stint—sponge up some regular-season minutes while LeBron got his beauty rest for the postseason, that’s reasonable enough (though he does carry a brutal price tag for those modest services).

This season put that theory to the test early, after the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane fell on LeBron James’s right ankle last week, rendering him day-to-day. (That’s the same ankle that waylaid James last season, but according to coach Frank Vogel, the injury is on a different part of the ankle.) With James on ice for two consecutive games, the early results on Westbrook as orchestrator are mixed. The good: an overtime win against the Spurs on Tuesday, where Westbrook assembled his most complete game as a Laker. The bad: a 123-115 loss to the 0-4 Thunder on Wednesday, where they squandered a 26-point, first-half lead while Westbrook posted a quadruple-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, and 10 turnovers.

With the game lost, Westbrook got himself ejected on the last play, having taken offense to the way third-year Thunder forward Darius Bazley picked a terrible pass and threw it down with 1.5 seconds on the clock. Westbrook seized the occasion to scream “Don’t do that” in Bazley’s face until forced to shamble off the court to the theme song of “The Price Is Right,” booed by the fan base that cherished him for a decade.

“How I play the game, I’m more old-school,” Westbrook told reporters after the game. “And when shit like that happens, I don’t let it slide.

“In the game of basketball, there’s certain things you just don’t do. Like in baseball, you don’t flip the bat. There’s certain things you don’t do in sports when the game’s already over. And I didn’t like it. Simple as that.”

Thank you, sir. Here are some other things you should not do in the game of basketball: puke up six turnovers a game, shoot 17 percent from the arc on 4.6 attempts a game, and average 47 percent on free throws. It appears as though the price—$44 million, with a $47 million player option for next year—is wrong. As hell!

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Engagement Versus Laughter And Other Comedy Dilemmas, With Christian Finnegan

Podcasts
0Comments
David Roth

Watching James Harden Right Now Is Pretty Funny

NBA
43Comments
Tom Ley

Unleash Your Inner Clump Dog

Are you ready to bite some kneecaps? Are you ready to get down in the clumps and eat dirt in the name of GLORY? Well you better be, if you want to call yourself worthy of this shirt. Otherwise you’re a finesse reader and we have no use for you.
Shop Now

My Excursion Into The Land Of Mocktails

Jamboroo
160Comments
Drew Magary

The Red Wings’ Kids Are Even Better Than Advertised

NHL
14Comments
Lauren Theisen

See more stories