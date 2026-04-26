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NBA

Report: Victor Wembanyama Cleared To Play Game 4

3:13 PM EDT on April 26, 2026

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs holds his head after falling to the court against the Portland Trailblazers in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs
Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
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Victor Wembanyama, who sustained a concussion in Tuesday night's Game 2 between his San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trailblazers, has been cleared by medical personnel to return to action in Sunday's Game 4, according to a report by ESPN's Shams Charania and Malika Andrews.

As Defector's Patrick Redford wrote on Wednesday, concussions are notoriously tricky injuries, with notoriously unpredictable recovery processes and timetables. These are realities which have always cast a little bit of suspicion on the various sports leagues' ballyhooed brain-injury protocols: Somehow, superstar athletes seem to pretty much always complete their concussion recoveries in time to appear in their team's next do-or-die game, if not its next do-or-die return from a TV timeout. Stipulating that all brains are different, and that I know nothing more about the condition of Wembanyama's than anybody else who has never met him and only saw the event of his concussion on TV, this recovery seems particularly dubious to me. The dude's head bounced on the hardwood, after falling from, well, Victor Wembanyama's height.

To be clear, Wembanyama's having been cleared to play does not necessarily mean that he will—I mean, he almost certainly will, c'mon—or that he will play much. The Spurs lead the series 2-1 and handily dispatched the Blazers in Portland by a dozen points without him on Friday night. They need him less right now than they will at basically any other point this postseason, including Game 5 of this series.

Game 4 is scheduled to tip off in 15 minutes, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Correction (3:32 p.m. ET): This blog initially and incorrectly referred to Wembanyama's concussion having occurred in Game 3 of the series, rather than in Game 2.

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