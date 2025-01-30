Report: Six Massage Therapists Accuse Justin Tucker Of Sexual Misconduct During Massages

Six massage therapists said longtime Ravens kicker Justin Tucker "engaged in inappropriate behavior" while visiting spas where they worked in the Baltimore area, the Baltimore Banner reported Thursday. The examples given by the therapists included Tucker wiggling so sheets would fall away to expose his penis during massages, Tucker brushing two therapists with his penis, and in three cases Tucker leaving what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. Management at two spas also confirmed to the Banner that they banned Tucker from returning after getting reports of inappropriate behavior from their massage therapists.

The massage therapists all said these incidents happened between 2012 and 2016; all spoke anonymously for fear of retaliation from the Ravens organization as well as fans. Most of the women did not know each other beforehand, the Banner reported, but they all provided similar details about what happened.

The owners of Studio 921, which is now closed, said through a lawyer that they banned Tucker "to ensure a safe environment for all," the Banner reported. The spa chain Ojas confirmed to the news outlet that Tucker was "immediately terminated as a client" after a report from a massage therapist.

Per the report, the NFL and the Ravens declined to comment.

Tucker's attorneys denied what the six massage therapists all said, and they directed the Banner to more than a dozen other massage therapists to vouch for Tucker. Six had to be requested for interviews through the Ravens, which the team denied. Of the other 11, four responded to the Banner and spoke positively of their experiences with Tucker. After the story was published, Tucker released his own statement describing what the massage therapists said as "unequivocally false," citing his own defamation lawyers multiple times, and calling the Banner's reporting "tabloid fodder." You can read it in full here.

And you should also read the Banner's story in full, which you can do here. It goes into more detail about Tucker's history with the Ravens, his prominence as a local celebrity in Baltimore, and how the Banner reported out the story.

One massage therapist, identified as J. in the story, said that Tucker showed up for his massage at Apothecary Wellness dressed in Ravens gear, and that he told her who he was. She also said Tucker kept moving around and finding ways to expose himself and brush his exposed penis against her. Afterward, she found a "huge wet spot" on the massage table that she believed to be ejaculate. J. said she told others at the spa about what happened.

Another massage therapist, identified as S., worked at the same spa and said Tucker acted normally during their first appointment. But after the second one, she found what looked like ejaculate at the center of the massage table. She told her supervisor and asked that Tucker be banned from having massages with her. One of the spa's co-owners at the time told the Banner they did not recall J.'s account, but they did recall what S. said. Tucker wasn't banned, the former owner said, but was referred to another therapist and eventually stopped coming.

Two other massage therapists, identified as E. and L., both worked with Tucker while at the Pikesville Ojas in 2014. E. said that Tucker wiggled so much during his massage that the sheets fell, revealing his genitals. She asked him to flip onto his stomach to avoid the situation but, near the end, he asked her to work on his inner thighs. From the report:

Tucker was still erect, E. said, which she found discomfiting. She again secured him in the sheet and stared at the wall while massaging his thighs, she said. When she looked down a few minutes later, she recalled, the sheets were gone and he was fully exposed. Feeling certain that this was not an accident, E. ended the massage, left the room and told a supervisor, she recalled. Four other former Ojas employees confirmed to The Banner that she told them this account around the time of the incident.

L. said Tucker behaved the same way when she was assigned to massage him in 2014. He wiggled to make the sheet fall and asked her to massage his groin area. "Throughout the whole session," L. said, "he kept readjusting to make his penis come out." When Tucker moved the sheets so his penis touched her arm, L. said she ended the session early and told her supervisor. Four other former Ojas workers confirmed L. telling them what happened with Tucker.

At The Healing Path in 2016, a massage therapist identified as R. told the Banner that Tucker "ground his pelvis into the massage table when lying face down, then repeatedly tried to expose his genitals when face up." R. said she didn't end the massage early because Tucker was famous, so she changed her techniques to force him to stay covered until the massage was done. (The owner of that spa declined to comment.)

The final story in the Banner's report comes from a massage therapist identified as N. She said she volunteered to start massaging Tucker after a less-experienced colleague at Studio 921 said "she was no longer comfortable with him." From the report:

N. recalled she started the massage by informing Tucker that his wife was a client of hers, hoping that would be a hint to behave appropriately. Yet Tucker repeatedly exposed himself and brushed her thighs with his hands, she said. “I’ve had clients have inadvertent accidental erections which is normal,” she said. “Trying to uncover and show it to someone is not OK and not normal.” She ended the massage and hurried out of the room when she thought he appeared to be having an orgasm, she recalled. After Tucker had left, she discovered a “wet and sticky” puddle of what she believed to be ejaculate on the top sheet, she said.

"I've told people about this over the years, and they either act like it’s hot goss or a joke," one massage therapist told the Banner. "But it was really degrading."