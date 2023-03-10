Report: Ja Morant Showed Up To High School Gym With Parents, Baby Daughter, And “A Group Of” Men After Sister’s Volleyball Beef

TMZ reported on Friday that Grizzlies star Ja Morant was involved in a September 2022 clash in a high school gym, per a report from police in Germantown, Tenn. Morant was not charged after the incident. The report says that Morant's sister, who attends Houston High School in Germantown, got into an argument with a girl in the stands during a volleyball game, and called her brother. Morant allegedly showed up to the gym with both his parents, his daughter, and a "group of" adult men, per the police report. Witnesses said both Morant's sister and the girl had called each other "bitch."

Police said they prevented Morant's mother from going upstairs to confront the student, but a man in Morant's group walked past the police and towards students. This man allegedly slapped a phone out of the hands of a student who'd been attempting to take a picture of Morant, and said, "I don't care about none of that, I will beat y'alls ass," according to witnesses. One witness said a man was "about to pull a gun," though police said they observed no guns during the incident.

This was the aftermath, per TMZ:

The next day, cops say the mother of the student who had been in the spat with Ja's sister wanted to press charges against all parties, including Ja, for intimidation and harassment. Cops say Jamie Morant also wanted to press charges against the student who had been in the tiff with her daughter for threats and intimidation. Cops investigated Ja for simple assault, intimidation -- no physical contact, but no charges were ever filed.

Morant is still away from the Grizzlies after dangling a gun in an Instagram Live video, which followed allegations of threatening a mall security guard and fighting a teen boy.