Release The Footage

California governor Gavin Newsom, who just survived a wasteful and stupid recall election, has been on something of a victory lap this week, which today brought him to an Oakland school where he showed off for some kids by spinning a basketball on his finger.
What’s important about this video is what it doesn’t show, which are the moments following what sure looks like Newsom getting his damn ankles recalled by a young lad. I spent a good chunk of today looking for more complete footage, and came up empty.
The people of California deserve better. The governor’s office must let them see the truth.
