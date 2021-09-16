Release The Footage

California governor Gavin Newsom, who just survived a wasteful and stupid recall election, has been on something of a victory lap this week, which today brought him to an Oakland school where he showed off for some kids by spinning a basketball on his finger.

Big cheers for @GavinNewsom as he spins a basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/s8xAWvdfww — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 15, 2021

What’s important about this video is what it doesn’t show, which are the moments following what sure looks like Newsom getting his damn ankles recalled by a young lad. I spent a good chunk of today looking for more complete footage, and came up empty.

CA leads the nation with the lowest COVID case rate. Our students are back together in the classroom safely thanks to the progress we’ve made together.



Great to be in Oakland today visiting students at Melrose Leadership Academy — we even got to play a little basketball :) pic.twitter.com/wYk3YzlJ6Z — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 16, 2021

The people of California deserve better. The governor’s office must let them see the truth.

