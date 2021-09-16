Release The Footage

Skip to contents
6:19 PM EDT on Sep 16, 2021
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California governor Gavin Newsom, who just survived a wasteful and stupid recall election, has been on something of a victory lap this week, which today brought him to an Oakland school where he showed off for some kids by spinning a basketball on his finger.

What’s important about this video is what it doesn’t show, which are the moments following what sure looks like Newsom getting his damn ankles recalled by a young lad. I spent a good chunk of today looking for more complete footage, and came up empty.

The people of California deserve better. The governor’s office must let them see the truth.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

