Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
NFL

Ravens Release Justin Tucker, Claim It’s A “Football Decision”

12:08 PM EDT on May 6, 2025

Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens sits on the bench
Tim Warner/Getty Images
62Comments

NFL kicker Justin Tucker is currently under investigation by the league because 16 massage therapists have accused him of sexual misconduct. On Monday, he was released by the only team he's ever played for, the Baltimore Ravens. But if those two things are related, the Ravens are pointedly refusing to admit it.

The way that Baltimore announced Tucker's exit would have made perfect sense if you saw it before January, when his claim to fame was still his lengthy run of incredible accuracy. The 35-year-old had a team-friendly out in his contract for this offseason, and he's coming off the least effective year of his career. To that end, this statement—credited to EVP and GM Eric DeCosta—has all the hallmarks of a typical farewell to a beloved veteran-in-decline. "Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," it begins, presumably to avoid giving grounds for a potential NFLPA grievance.

Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances.Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history.His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade.We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.Statement from Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta

With the context of the Baltimore Banner's reporting on Tucker, the statement feels weird and slimy, pointedly ignoring the key reason why you'd distance yourself from any guy who 16 different women have said acted inappropriately. Referring to the release as a "football decision," and immediately adding that the call was made by "considering our current roster," Baltimore's statement pretends that it's business as usual and does everything it can to ignore the impact of what those women have shared.

The allegations against Tucker include stories of him exposing his erect penis to massage therapists, brushing his penis against their bodies, and leaving what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. Management at two spas confirmed to the Baltimore Banner that they had banned Tucker from returning.

While team president Sashi Brown previously said the franchise would wait until the NFL's investigation ended to make a decision on Tucker's future, they noisily set the table for Tucker's release by drafting another kicker, Tyler Loop, last month. Kickers shuffle around constantly, and based on his football resume alone there's no doubt that Tucker would normally get another shot somewhere else. For now, the pending NFL investigation gives other teams an easy reason to avoid him. But it feels like a safe bet that whether he ends up with another team or not, none of them are going to want to talk about those massage therapists any more than the Ravens did.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Funbag

What’s The Worst CD You’ve Ever Purchased?

May 6, 2025
Soccer

Trent Alexander-Arnold Gave Liverpool Everything It Needed

May 6, 2025
NHL

It Wouldn’t Be A Panthers Postseason Without A Cheap Shot By Sam Bennett

May 6, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement