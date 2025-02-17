Seven More Massage Therapists Have Accused Justin Tucker Of Sexual Misconduct

Last month the Baltimore Banner reported on allegations against Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, made by six women who had worked as massage therapists in the Baltimore area between 2012 and 2016. They each described having similar experiences while massaging Tucker, which included Tucker moving the sheet during the session to expose his erect penis, brushing his penis against their bodies, and leaving what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. The Banner has since published two follow-up reports in which more massage therapists say they experienced similar misconduct while massaging Tucker, bringing the total number of women to have come forward to 16.

The latest report, published Sunday, concerns allegations made by seven massage therapists. These women say they also had sessions with Tucker between 2012 and 2016 at various spas around the Baltimore area. Each of them described versions of the same experience: Tucker's erect penis was visible under the sheet when the session started, and he repeatedly attempted to remove the sheet. One woman said Tucker brushed her thighs with his fingers during the session, and another said he left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table when he left, which is something that several women in the Banner's first story reported seeing.

One of the massage therapists told the Banner that she first worked on Tucker during a couples massage with him and his wife, but that Tucker acted inappropriately in subsequent one-on-one sessions that he scheduled with her. This woman told the Banner that she once confronted Tucker about his behavior during a session, and that all he did was "chuckle in response."

Another massage therapist, identified by the Banner as B., described Tucker trying to pull her hand towards his groin:

B. said Tucker asked her to focus on his groin area and she grew increasingly uncomfortable as she noticed he was using his penis to move the sheet. He moved his arms off the massage table so that they brushed her thighs, she said. He also yanked her hand toward his groin, she said, and she had to pull away. “Everything in me was telling me to walk out of the room,” she said. “But ... I was fresh out of massage school and this was my first job.”

Another massage therapist told the Banner that Tucker stared directly at her while exposing his erect penis:

That colleague, who asked to be identified as Y. to protect her privacy, said Tucker had asked her to work on his lower abdominal muscles, then removed the sheet and exposed his erect penis while silently staring at her. “I‘ve been doing this for 16 years, and I’ve never seen another man’s penis except for his” during a massage,she said.

The Banner reports that Tucker and his lawyers did not respond to the allegations made in this latest report, other than to direct attention to a statement Tucker previously released on Twitter, in which he denied any wrongdoing.

Two of the massage therapists told the Banner that they were disappointed in the fact that Tucker, a devout Catholic who crosses himself before every kick, has been able to use his faith to help create a wholesome public persona. One of them pointed out the fact that Tucker has a cross and a Bible verse tattooed on his back, which struck her as "hypocritical given his behavior."