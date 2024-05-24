Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Announcements

Programming Notes

3:01 PM EDT on May 24, 2024

An old-timey family reading books.
The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images
74Comments

Hello! I hope you are making preparations for the the long holiday weekend. Before you go, I have some precious information to share with you.

Next week, the Defector staff will be convening in New York to hold some company meetings and welcome our two(!) new editorial interns to the staff. We will also be introducing our first-ever guest editor. Whoa!

Brandy Jensen, former editor at Gawker and The Outline, current writer of the excellent Ask A Fuck Up newsletter, and longtime enjoyer of the Jack Reacher novels, is going to be hanging out with us for the week. She's curated a collection of pieces around the theme of Irrational Attachments, which I think all of you will like.

OK, enjoy the weekend. Brandy will be here on Tuesday to kick things off.

Already a user?Log in

Welcome to Defector!

Sign up to read another couple free blogs.

Or, click here to subscribe!

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Soccer

Ademola Lookman’s Time Has Finally Come

May 24, 2024
Soccer

Xavi, Who Quit And Then Un-Quit And Then Was Maybe Gonna Get Fired, Is Now Fired

May 24, 2024
Policing

Federal Appeals Court Questions Handling Of Case Against Cop Who Killed Peyton Ham

May 24, 2024
See all posts