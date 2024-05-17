Skip to Content
This Is So Stupid

Officer’s Pants Tragically Struck Down In Confrontation With Scottie Scheffler

12:27 PM EDT on May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler arrives to the course during the second round of PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images
175Comments

More details have emerged about Scottie Scheffler's arrest outside the PGA Championship this morning. According to a Louisville Metropolitan Police Department incident report, the events leading up to Scheffler's arrest left one police officer with mild injuries and one pair of pants horrifically mangled.

The incident report states that Detective Bryan Gillis was dragged by Scheffler's car, resulting in "pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee." Gillis was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment, but his pants could not be saved. The last line of the incident report reads: "Detective Gillis's uniform pants, valued at approximately $80, were damaged beyond repair."

Scheffler, who has been charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, is set to be arraigned on May 21. He will have to answer for his role in the destruction of an $80 pair of pants that bravely protected Detective Gillis's lower extremities as he completed a tactical engagement with the side of Scheffler's car and the surrounding asphalt. For now, Scheffler walks free.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief.

