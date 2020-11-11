Now This Is What Video Games Are All About

The latest Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, was released by Ubisoft this week. If you’ve played any of the games in this franchise, you know two things will remain constant with each subsequent release: The game will be pretty fun to play, and it will be absolutely jacked up in hilarious ways.

Is it frustrating to spend $70 on a big-budget video game that is full of bugs and honestly kind of poorly made? It doesn’t have to be, so long as you allow yourself to enjoy moments like this:

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. We’ll see you back here tomorrow, in father’s shit-house.